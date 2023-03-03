x
Dierks Bentley performing at World Wide Technology Raceway

Country music star Dierks Bentley will perform this summer at the NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, country music singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Delaware State Fair has canceled it’s 2020 concert series due to coronavirus safety concerns, but the fair is still scheduled to go on, according to Monday, April 27, 2020’s announcement. The canceled series that was scheduled for this summer totaled nine shows that included performances by Bentley and Hank Williams, Jr. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

MADISON, Ill. — Country music star Dierks Bentley will perform this summer at the NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 in Madison, Illinois. 

The World Wide Technology Raceway will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 racing weekend which includes the Confluence Music Festival. 

Bentley's performance will take place on June 4, 2023, as part of his Gravel & Gold tour announced Friday. 

Bentley is an award-winning country music artist and recently released his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, on Feb. 24.

The raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series event for the first time in 2022. The race itself was in front of a sellout crowd of more than 60,000 fans. The festival also saw performances from several artists. 

It was announced in November 2022 that the Enjoy Illinois 300 would return to the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. 

Concert packages include access to music stages throughout the raceway, food and beverage vendors, card and more. Packages begin at $67 a person. Upgraded packages are also available for purchase. 

Find more information about NASCAR's Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend and tickets to the event here. 

