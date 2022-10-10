Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week

From Oct. 10- Oct. 16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco.

ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you.

From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.

According to St. Louis Taco Week's website, the goal of Taco Week is for people to "embrace the food, culture and St. Louis-love while getting them to eat, drink, and try new places!"

While you're out and about trying new taco creations, you can get a Taco Passport and have it stamped at at least four locations to be entered to win some special prizes.

Check out the list of participating restaurants and their taco specials by clicking here.

Happy eating!