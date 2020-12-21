Let us know: How will you celebrate the holidays this year?

The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team at 5 On Your Side wants to hear how you’re making it happen this year. Leave us a voicemail at 314-254-2667

ST. LOUIS — There’s no place like home for the holidays.

And in 2020, that old timey saying has never rung truer.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced just about all of us to switch up how we celebrate the holidays.

The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team at 5 On Your Side wants to hear how you’re making it happen this year. Are you opening presents over Zoom? Coordinating a shared dinner experience from separate houses? Or baking cookies with a loved one with the help of FaceTime?

Give us a call at 314-254-2667 and leave a voicemail on the Abby Eats St. Louis hotline. Feel free to answer any of the questions below or just tell us a story about how you’re making the best of the holidays this year.

What traditions are you able to keep alive, even in 2020?

How are you celebrating the end of the year with loved ones from afar?

What are you eating, cooking, drinking or toasting to as we round out the year?

Leave us a voicemail and you just might hear yourself on the 2nd annual Abby Eats St. Louis holiday call-in episode. You can listen to last year’s listener call-in episode here.

You can also email us by clicking here. The deadline to share your story is Sunday, Dec. 27.

Need to do some last-minute shopping? Check out the Abby Eats St. Louis Holiday Gift Guide here.

About Abby Eats St. Louis

Abby Llorico tells the story of St. Louis based on what’s on the table. From the hunger for local ingredients, to the booming brunch scene and the craving for creative cocktails, Abby dives into the nitty-gritty of how St. Louis grew to become the foodie town that it is.

Abby Eats St. Louis is available for free on all podcast apps. Take a listen to our latest episodes in the audio player above. We’ve also included links to some of the most popular podcast platforms below.

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Have a topic idea or just want to send us your thoughts or comments? Email us at podcasts@ksdk.com.

And make sure to follow the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast on Instagram for more photos, videos and food inspiration.