Are you ready to eat out again?

ST. LOUIS — Patios are bustling again with the chatter of friends, the clanking of wine glasses and the delicious silence that comes with savoring those first bites of dining out for the first time in months.

The COVID-19 pandemic flipped the restaurant world faster than a pie guy spinning a disc of dough. But bakeries, bars, barbecue joints and everything in between adjusted to this “new normal” – as did all of us foodies who certainly enjoyed nights out at our favorite spots.

For months, we were banned from eating in at restaurants – understandably so – to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. And now, three months later, many of those establishments are welcoming back their first customers.

Some people are eating up the opportunity to eat out again, while others are sticking to curbside or delivery for now.

After all, the coronavirus hasn’t gone away and social distancing and mask-wearing need to continue until a vaccine is in place, as doctors in the St. Louis area continue to stress.

There are a lot of thoughts, feelings, concerns and opinions from so many perspectives as establishments reopen. So, we want to hear from you.

The Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team wants to know about your dining experiences during this ongoing pandemic.

If you’re an eater, what do you think about the “new normal” dining experience? What do you want to see, or not see, from restaurant owners? Are you comfortable eating out again? And if not, what would make you feel at ease?

If you work in the food world, what’s something you wish other people knew? What has your employment situation been like? How have safety measures changed how you do your job? You don’t have to tell us where you work, or worked, or you can give them a shout out!

You can leave us a voicemail at 314-254-2667. You can also send a voice memo or written message to podcasts@ksdk.com.

We’ll be sharing your stories, experiences, shout outs and thoughts on a future episode of Abby Eats St. Louis. You have until Monday, June 22 to make your dining experience be heard.

In the meantime, keep supporting local restaurants, growers, brewers and food sellers – in whatever way you feel comfortable. They need your help and your love.

