Team behind Balkan Treat Box to open new coffee shop, event space in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The people that brought you some of the tastiest treats in St. Louis County are getting ready to bring a unique coffee experience to Webster Groves.

Balkan Treat Box will open a new café and event space this winter. The cafe space will be called Telva at The Ridge, and an adjacent event space will be called the Ridge Room. Both spaces will be at Rolling Ridge Nursery on North Gore Avenue in Webster Groves.

Telva at The Ridge will be a grab-and-go café with limited seating. Customers will be able to choose from salads, soups, pastries, sandwiches and more. As for the coffee, Telva will serve wood-fire roasted coffee, which is native to Bosnia. Each cup will be brewed individually in a small copper pot known as a “džezva.”

“We’ve always talked about opening a café that serves coffee in the style that you would find in the Balkan region from Bosnian, Turkey, and Greece," Loryn Nalic, chef and owner of Balkan Treat Box, said in a press release. "We live in Webster Groves, and when we heard the Rolling Ridge team was looking to open a café space, we felt that our team was ready to take on the project."

The menu will feature plenty of Balkan-inspired flavors from sweet to savory.

The Ridge Room will have room for about 60 people and will offer a banquet-style menu that the owners said will be more approachable, American-style fare fit for business luncheons, bridal and baby showers and more.

The new venture will also be an expansion of the Nalic family's involvement in the restaurants. Balkan Treat Box and Telva at The Ridge are now owned and operated by husband-wife team Loryn and Edo Nalic as well as Edo's brother Emir and his wife Erna. Edo's parents Fadil and Zehta will also be involved.