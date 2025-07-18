Epic Burger Week returns to grills all over southwest Illinois next week

The epic patty throwdown is Monday-Friday, June 14-18, and features 22 restaurants making their juiciest, most creative burgers

ALTON, Illinois — It would be difficult to try every burger in the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois Epic Burger Week. That's 22 restaurants, each with their own take on the juiciest, most creative burgers, in five days, June 14-18.

Difficult, not impossible.

Discover such mouth-watering taste combinations as the Peachy Pattie at Brown Bag Bistro in Alton, the Brewhaus Burger at the Grafton Winery, the Jam Session Burger at the Old Herald Brewery & Distillery in Collinsville and the Italian Stallion Burger at Street Eats in Hillsboro.

“We know people enjoy coming to southwest Illinois for our delicious destinations,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “And we realized we have some really creative restaurants who have taken the traditional hamburger to the next level.”

The 22 local restaurants that are showcasing their Epic Burgers during Epic Burger Week, June 14-18:

Alton: Argosy Casino featuring the Home Team Burger, Brown Bag Bistro and the Peachy Pattie, Chubby’s Bar & Grill and the Chubby Burger, Great Rivers Tap & Grill with the Basin Street Burger, Morrison’s Irish Pub and the Irish Pub Burger, Old Bakery Beer and the Bacon Jam Burger, Town Club of Alton and the Sizzler Burger;

Grafton: Aerie’s Resort and the Aerie’s Brisket Burger, Grafton Winery and the Brewhaus Burger, Grafton Oyster Bar and the Stuffed Crawfish Burger;

Jerseyville: Brossio Tavern and the Cowboy Burger, George’s Local Brew and the Local Brew Burger;

Edwardsville: Edison’s and the Guinness Glazed Burger, Sugarfire Smokehouse and the Smokehouse Burger;

Collinsville: Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and the Jam Session Burger, Sloan’s Pub House;

Hillsboro: Street Eats and the Italian Stallion Burger;

Livingston: Twistee Treat Diner and the Diner Burger;

Carlinville: Uptown Tavern and the Hot N Sticky Burger;

Witt: Mac’s Diner and the Bourbon Burger

“Locally owned and operated businesses have some terrific burgers,” Jobe noted.