370 Lakeside Park hosts St. Charles County Sip and Savor Thursday night

You can enjoy samples from 50 food and beverage vendors, relax to the sounds of live music and soak in the sunset.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean food festivals are done just yet.

Thursday night, 370 Lakeside Park will host the 24th annual Sip and Savor event. You can enjoy samples from 50 food and beverage vendors, relax to the sounds of live music and soak in the sunset.

"Sip & Savor will offer a whole host of local restaurants waiting to dish out their finest," the event description said. "Spend the evening sipping wine or brews while sampling zesty barbecue, gourmet pizza, delicious pasta, sweet treats & so much more!"

Local musician Mark Valloni will be performing during the event.

Tickets start at $30. Click here to order.

The full list of food and beverage vendors is as follows: