370 Lakeside Park hosts St. Charles County Sip and Savor Thursday night

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean food festivals are done just yet.
Thursday night, 370 Lakeside Park will host the 24th annual Sip and Savor event. You can enjoy samples from 50 food and beverage vendors, relax to the sounds of live music and soak in the sunset.
"Sip & Savor will offer a whole host of local restaurants waiting to dish out their finest," the event description said. "Spend the evening sipping wine or brews while sampling zesty barbecue, gourmet pizza, delicious pasta, sweet treats & so much more!"
Local musician Mark Valloni will be performing during the event.
Tickets start at $30. Click here to order.
The full list of food and beverage vendors is as follows:
- Fairwinds River's Edge
- Heartland Coca-Cola
- Krey Distributing Company
- Hot Box Cookies
- Amerisports Bar & Grill
- Pappy's Smokehouse
- Montelle Winery
- Savor
- Garage Brewers Society
- La Belle Vie - The Café at Frenchtown
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Sudwerk Brewing Co.
- Exit 11
- The Main House
- On The Board
- Barrels Taphouse and Grill
- Grillo's Chop & Barrel
- Third Wheel Brewing
- Stone Summit Steak & Seafood
- Honey Bee Tea - St. Charles
- Simply Satisfying Mobile Eats
- PRP Wine International, Inc.
- Saint Charles Convention Center
- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of Missouri
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill
- Heavy Smoke BBQ
- Mead Hall
- Augusta Winery
- Balducci Vineyards
- Mount Pleasant Estates
- Grand Opera House
- Chick-Fil-A St. Charles
- La Cosecha Coffee Roasters
- Shay's Creole Smokehouse
- Nutrl & Cutwater
- Bristol Seafood Grill
- Royals Liquor
- BeerSauce Shop St. Peters
- Papa Murphy's
- Freestyle Brewing
- Kaldi's Coffee