Pumpkin spice and caramel apples, please! A list of fall-themed treats in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Craving some pumpkin spice? Or how about caramel apples? We've compiled a list of some tasty fall-themed treats you can get in the St. Louis area all season long.

If you know of other local places offering something special for the fall season, send us an email.

Andy's Frozen Custard

To start off the list of fall sweet treats, Andy's Frozen Custard has a few autumnal-themed treats to enjoy this season.

Pumpkin Pie Concrete: A slice of baked fresh daily pumpkin pie is included in this custard. Available until Thanksgiving.

S'mores Jackhammer: Frozen vanilla custard blended with hot fudge and graham crackers and filled with marshmallow crème in the center. Available until Thanksgiving.

"Words Can't Describe It" Apple Pie Concrete and Sundae: The apple pie concrete has an entire slice of apple pie blended right in. The apple pie sundae features a piece of apple pie topped with Andy's Custard and crème caramel.

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is offering four delicious ice cream treats this fall.

Pumpkin Toffee Cake: This "nice" ice cream is described as a pumpkin ice cream with notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and bits of toffee for extra sweetness and a crunch.

Mexican Hot Chocolate: A rich, dark chocolate "naughty" ice cream touched with Tuaca (an Italian brandy), cinnamon and chipotle for a bit of heat.

Vegan Boo-Berries: A vegan ice cream made with coconut cream, a house-made blueberry compote and a gluten-free oat crumble.

Orange Ghoulius: A creamsicle-like sherbet made with orange juice and cream and laden with colorful house-made Halloween pretzel crisps.

Crown Candy Kitchen

Crown Candy Kitchen is known for its incredible sweet treats. This fall, the St. Louis staple has the cutest treats to celebrate the fall season.

Treats range from candy corn and gummy bears to pumpkin- and skull-shaped chocolates. To see and shop all the sweet treats offered by Crown Candy this fall season, click here.

Duck Donuts

Doughnuts, anyone? Duck Donuts in Chesterfield is offering some delicious delights for the fall season.

The fall-themed flavors include:

Apple Cobbler: Cinnamon sugar, apple and streusel.

Apple Pie: Vanilla icing, apple, streusel, salted caramel.

Pumpkin Roll: Pumpkin icing, vanilla drizzle.

Pumpkin Streusel: Pumpkin icing, streusel.

To learn more about Duck Donuts' fall flavors, click here.

Narwhal's Crafted

Looking for a frozen cocktail to enjoy this fall? If so, Narwhal's Crafted has the selection for you.

Apple Cider Mimosa: Brut Champagne, vodka, apple Brandy, Eckert's Apple Cider, graham cracker simple syrup and lemon.

Apple Pie A La Mode: Spiced Rum, apple pie liqueur, Eckert's Apple Cider, spiced apples, graham cracker simple syrup, homemade ice cream. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream.

Blood Orange Margarita: Gold and silver tequilas, triple sec, blood orange, burnt brown sugar simple syrup and lime.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian: Vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin simple syrup, homemade ice cream. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream.

Spiced Pear Mezcal Punch: Mezcal, spiced rum, pear, spiced brown simple syrup, orange, lemon.

Zombie: Goslings Black Seal Rum, silver rum, spiced rum, cinnamon simple syrup, grenadine, lime, passion fruit, pineapple, bitters.

To see more of Narwhal's Crafted menu, click here.

Have a dog? Well, Narwhal's has a special treat for them, too! Get them a pumpkin pup cup!

Park Avenue Coffee

Everyone knows that gooey butter cake is a St. Louis delicacy, so how about fall-flavored gooey butter cakes? Park Avenue Coffee has homemade gooey butter cake on its menu that'll make your mouth water.

Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake: Award-winning, homemade traditional gooey butter cake made with pumpkin puree.

Caramel Apple Gooey Butter Cake: Park Avenue Coffee's traditional gooey butter cake made with house-made caramel sauce and full of locally sourced fresh apples.

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Gooey Butter Cake: This gooey butter cake was deemed The Food Network's Food Feud's winning flavor, according to Park Avenue's website. Park Avenue's traditional gooey butter crust covered in house-made caramel sauce, pan-roasted pecans and then topped off with the pumpkin gooey butter cake filling.

Silver Spoon Ice Cream

It's described as a spicy cinnamon ice cream mixed with chunks of apples, a caramel ribbon and crispy cinnamon shortbread pieces.

St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain

Enjoy Halloween at the Soda Fountain at Union Station with a Halloween-themed "freak" shake. This shake is quite the creation to celebrate all things Halloween!

The 'It's All Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus" shake is a cookies & cream milkshake served with a spooky gray whipped cream, gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbles and a purple sugar cookie in a take-home cauldron cup. The shake is accented with toy witch fingers and silhouettes of the Sanderson sisters from Disney's "Hocus Pocus," which is what the shake is themed after.

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

Mmm, mmm pumpkin pie! Check out Ted Drewes Frozen Custard and their pumpkin pie custard this fall season!