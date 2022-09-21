National Coffee Day brings steaming-hot deals to St. Louis

Wake up and smell the coffee! National Coffee Day is Sept. 29, and these deals are a coffee-lover's dream come true.

ST. LOUIS — Coffee-lovers, listen up! National Coffee Day is slated for Thursday, Sept. 29, and many national chains and local coffee shops are offering free cups of Joe and other deals to mark the occasion!

5 On Your Side has compiled a list of St. Louis-area places offering Coffee Day specials, so you can save a little green while grabbing that must-have caffeine.

7-Eleven:

At 7-Eleven, any size coffee is just $1. You can also join their 7 Rewards program, which makes your 7th cup of coffee free.

Cracker Barrel:

Cracker Barrel has a new Peanut Butter Cup Mocha available starting Oct. 24. This beverage comes both iced and hot with chocolate whipped cream, chocolate and peanut butter drizzle sauces for less than $4.

Dunkin Donuts:

If you are a Dunkin Donuts Perks member, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29.

IKEA:

Last year, IKEA shoppers got 20% off of Patar ground and whole-bean coffee from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4. IKEA family reward members could also get $2 off the Upphetta Coffee Press with the purchase of Patar Press coffee.

Krispy Kreme:

At Krispy Kreme, you can treat yourself to a free any size hot brewed coffee and a free original glazed doughnut on Sept. 29. No purchase is required, but this deal is exclusively for My Sweet Rewards members.

McCafe:

Using the McDonald's app, you can redeem any size premium roast coffee or iced coffee for less than $1 every day, once a day, through Dec. 31 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Peet's Coffee:

Peet’s is celebrating National Coffee Day with fresh perks in participating Peet’s Coffeebars, online at peets.com and through the Peet’s mobile app.

Coffeebar guests can enjoy a complimentary small drip coffee with any purchase Sept. 29. They will also offer 20% off beans, K-cup pods and espresso capsules in coffee bars; 20% off sitewide at peets.com; and $0 delivery for orders placed through the app until Oct. 2.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans:

The PJ's Coffee location in O’Fallon will be offering a free 12 ounce of cold brew or hot drip coffee on Sept. 29. Download the PJ’s Coffee mobile app and use code COFFEE on Thursday to get a free cup.

🎉 Want a FREE 12oz Cold Brew or Hot Drip Coffee? Celebrate National Coffee Day with us next Thursday, September 29th.



Download the PJ's Coffee Mobile App: https://t.co/MOQbCRFjYA



Use Code COFFEE on Thursday, September 29th. #FREECoffee pic.twitter.com/rWb1WbsXmc — PJ's Coffee (@pjscoffee) September 21, 2022

Starbucks:

You can join the Starbucks Rewards program and get coffee and other perks by redeeming stars. Join by clicking here.

Other places celebrating Coffee Day include Nescafe, Duck Donuts, Circle K, Casey’s, Burger King and the St. Louis Bread Company.