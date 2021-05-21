Generous diner at The Pasta House Co. picks up the tab when it means the most

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — It's been tough all over for the restaurant industry. The National Restaurant Association estimated that total sales in 2020 were $240 billion below the pre-pandemic forecast.
So the gesture by a diner to The Pasta House Co. in Creve Coeur this week was truly special, for the employees and those eating out — in an actual restaurant, masks optional.
The man came in at 6:30, paid for everyone's meal in the restaurant and tipped each waitress $500.
"So generous and thoughtful, thank you does not seem like enough! But, here goes, THANK YOU," the restaurant posted on Facebook.
There you have it — one man's solution for getting an embattled industry back on its feet and its customers back at the table, menus in hand.
The Pasta House Co. has promised to pay it forward.