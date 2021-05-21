Generous diner at The Pasta House Co. picks up the tab when it means the most

A man walked into a Creve Coeur restaurant, paid for everyone's meal and tipped each waitress $500

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — It's been tough all over for the restaurant industry. The National Restaurant Association estimated that total sales in 2020 were $240 billion below the pre-pandemic forecast.

So the gesture by a diner to The Pasta House Co. in Creve Coeur this week was truly special, for the employees and those eating out — in an actual restaurant, masks optional.

The man came in at 6:30, paid for everyone's meal in the restaurant and tipped each waitress $500.

"So generous and thoughtful, thank you does not seem like enough! But, here goes, THANK YOU," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

📣🙌 So, this just happened!! Jim Freeman (Freeman Contracting, of Charlack) put a BIG smile on these employees' faces... Posted by The Pasta House Co. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

There you have it — one man's solution for getting an embattled industry back on its feet and its customers back at the table, menus in hand.