Restaurant owners hope Mother's Day makes them happy, too

It could be their first big day since COVID-19 and its restrictions threw a wrench into our dining-out rituals

ST. LOUIS — This weekend may mark a milestone for the St. Louis restaurant industry. Mother’s Day, on Sunday, could be restaurants’ first big day since COVID-19 struck, along with its restrictions.

The owner of Nathaniel Reid’s Bakery in Kirkwood politely declined to discuss Mother’s Day preparations, early Saturday morning. The line of customers waiting to get in explained why.

At Grace Meat + Three in the Grove, social distancing will be in place in the dining room for Mother’s Day, and staff is stocking up on hot honey and barbecue sauce.

Owner Rick Lewis said, “We’re showcasing our chicken and waffles, so we’re doing like a larger, whole bird, four waffles and mimosas package for Mother’s Day.”

With COVID restrictions easing, Mother’s Day could be the biggest day the restaurant industry has seen in a long time.

Squires on Lafayette Square is getting ready. Social distancing reminders are in place. But staff had to get through a busy Saturday lunch rush before they could focus on a big Mother’s Day.

Sales and events manager Michael Mistretta said they’ll be featuring bottomless mimosas and loaded bloody Mary’s.

“We have both of these rooms,” said Mistretta, standing in the main dining room, “the patio, and then we also have a brunch in our annex, which is our larger event space. That will be a served buffet. It’s a served because obviously with COVID protocol we can’t have customers going to a buffet, so it’s a controlled, serviced, socially distanced safe buffet.”

Some restaurants report they are not backing away from their carry-out business on Mother’s Day. In fact, the opposite is true. Some restaurants are expanding to-go orders for those who are not quite ready for dine-in.