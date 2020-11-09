Cottleville restaurant known for its BBQ closing

1798 BBQ is the latest restaurant to close during the coronavirus pandemic

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — A barbecue restaurant in historic downtown Cottleville is the latest restaurant to close its doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

1798 BBQ announced on Thursday it has decided to close, effective immediately. The same owner also owns Plank Road Pizza next door and said that restaurant will remain open.

The restaurant was known for its BBQ and family favorite recipes.

Many people were saddened by the restaurant's announcement.

“I’m so upset about this. 😭😭😭 Best BBQ around!” Gina Christine Steffens wrote.

“This is terrible. Sorry to hear this. The food was always good. Only BBQ place I went to.” Scott Bryan wrote.

“What happened? We just found 1798 BBQ two weeks ago and have been there twice since then. We have been telling everyone how awesome the brisket is. So sad to hear this. It was going to be my new favorite place to eat.” Donna Lubiewski wrote.

"Oh NO! I am so sorry to hear this! We love 1798 so this is devastating for us!" Denise Tilley wrote.