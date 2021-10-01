4 Hands Brewing Co. launching new line of aged spirits

It's a collaboration with 1220 Artisan Spirits that's four years in the making

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis brewer is taking a shot at a new brand. 4 Hands Brewing Co. announced a new line of aged spirits Thursday called "Withered Oak." It's a collaboration four years in the making between 4 Hands and 1220 Artisan Spirits.

The line will feature three different whiskeys: a 5-year straight bourbon whiskey and a 5-year rye whiskey. Then, this winter the brands plan to launch a 4-year blended rye whiskey.

The St. Louis businesses also worked with MGP Ingredients, Inc. and one of its master blenders to find the perfect profiles for the new line.

“Our initial intention with Withered Oak was to identify an interesting selection of barrels for a 4-year blended rye whiskey," said Kevin Lemp, founder and owner of 1220 Spirits. "While working through the barrel inventory, we identified select barrels that were really special and warranted a single barrel release. It was somewhat of a happy accident, but we’re thrilled with the end product of not only our blended rye, but our bonus 5-year bourbon and 5-year rye whiskey.”

The inaugural bourbon and whiskeys will be released in limited quantities. The bottles are filled one at a time and hand-stamped. You can only get them at 4 Hands Brewing Co. They go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. during a tasting event.

There will also be several opportunities to sample the new line during a special tasting series across St. Louis called "Whiskey Wednesdays" at several St. Louis area restaurants.

Here's the list: