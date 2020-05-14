4 Hands Brewing Company installing walk-up window

The brewery said the walk-up window will be permanent

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis brewery is taking advantage of its time off during the coronavirus pandemic by making upgrades to its facility.

On May 12, the company tweeted a message from its founder and president, Kevin Lemp.

Lemp said the company is installing a permanent walk-up window as well as “a handful” of user-friendly upgrades like hand sanitizer stations throughout the pub.

He said the brewery is still working on a reopening date but they “feel strongly” they will not be open until the end of June or into July.

“Be safe. Be kind. We miss you,” he said in the tweet.

Other St. Louis area restaurants have also made adjustments to their facilities due to the pandemic, like Roberto's Trattoria in south St. Louis County.

Roberto's Trattoria installed portable dividers fashioned from plexiglass and wood to ensure customers will keep a safe distance from each other.

The city and county recently outlined protocols that businesses will have to abide by once they are allowed to reopen their facilities on May 18.



