4 Hands Brewing releasing new beer to support veterans

ST. LOUIS — 4 Hands Brewing Co. has launched its newest philanthropic beer – State Wide.

The new hazy pale ale with notes of citrus and stone fruit will join City Wide as another 4 Hands beer that gives back to the community, the brewery announced Tuesday.

A portion of every State Wide purchase will be donated to Veterans Community Project (VCP). VCP Village-St. Louis is a specialized community of 50 tiny homes with on-site support services designed to give at-risk homeless veterans the tools needed to return to a stable, independent life.

“Community is a central part of our name for a reason,” said Bryan Meyer, co-founder and CEO of Veterans Community Project. “VCP is built on the support and strength of community partners like 4 Hands who join our mission to serve those who serve us. VCP Village will provide homes with dignity so more St. Louis veterans, and veterans across Missouri, can live with honor.”

The new 16-ounce four-packs of State Wide will be available at retailers across Missouri starting on May 4.

“We have always strived to be an organization with a purpose,” said Kevin Lemp, founder and CEO of 4 Hands Brewing Co. “When we launched City Wide in 2016, we found our voice. We are excited to expand our philanthropic voice with the release of State Wide Hazy Pale Ale in partnership with VCP.”