9 Mile Garden rolling out breakfast to its food truck lineup

AFFTON, Mo. — Biscuits, coffee and pastry sweets will soon find a spot at St. Louis County’s 9 Mile Garden.

The outdoor food truck garden announced this week it’s adding breakfast to its lineup every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday beginning next week. Breakfast service runs from 7-9 a.m.

The first batch of sweet and savory trucks parking in the garden will include:

honey bee’s [biscuits + good eats]

La Cosecha Coffee Roasters

Sedara Sweets

“We hope to add more to our breakfast lineup, as well as yoga and other types of exercise events to each breakfast service in the coming weeks,” officials wrote on 9 Mile Garden’s Facebook page.

9 Mile Garden is open daily until 10 p.m. Food trucks serve lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner trucks go from 5-9 p.m.

New this season, the garden debuted more entertainment, with different events each night of the week:

Monday nights – Trivia at 7 p.m.

Tuesday nights – Live comedy at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday nights – Live music either in the Canteen or on the garden stage at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday nights – Trivia at 7 p.m.

Friday nights – Live music on the garden stage at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday nights – Movie night in the garden at 6:30 p.m.

Sundays – Brunch with trucks 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and an artisan maker's market during brunch

Staff at 9 Mile Garden follow health and safety guidelines established by the CDC and St. Louis County to provide a “socially responsible event space.” Sanitation stations are placed throughout the garden, tables are more than 12-feet apart and guests are required to wear masks.