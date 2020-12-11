9 Mile Garden hosting whiskey and stout tasting, 'Friendsgiving' this month

Both events will be socially distanced holiday entertainment experiences, a spokesperson said

AFFTON, Mo. — Missouri's food truck garden in Affton will host two special culinary events this month.

There will be sample whiskeys and stouts from more than 15 local distilleries and breweries at 'The Blasted Keg' on Nov. 25 and a food truck 'Friendsgiving' on Nov. 26.

According to a press release from 9 Mile Garden, both events will be socially distanced holiday entertainment experiences.

'The Blasted Keg' on Nov. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. will be an outdoor whiskey and stout tasting event featuring beverage selections from local distilleries and breweries. Attendees will get a passport to taste through offerings from each vendor on-site.

There will also be special reserve bottles of whiskey that'll be raffled throughout the evening.

General admission tickets are $35 per person and VIP is $50 per person, which will get you a free entrée from participating food trucks, one free entry into the whiskey raffle of your choice, plus a full pour of any beer on tap at The Canteen.

The lineup includes J. Rieger & Co., Restless Spirits Distilling Company, Wood Hat Spirits, StilL 630, Spirits of St. Louis Distillery, Pinckney Bend Distillery, Stumpy's Spirits, Perennial Artisan Ales, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Broadway Brewery, Mother's Brewing Company, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, O'Fallon Brewery, Schlafly Beer and more.

“We’re excited to bring these breweries and distilleries together in one place for an impressive tasting experience the night before Thanksgiving,” said 9 Mile Garden Managing Partner Brian Hardesty. “We’ll have our fire pits blazing and plenty of heaters throughout the garden to keep everyone warm and cozy. Both of our Thanksgiving events will be contactless, socially distant, and organized in such a way to make everyone as comfortable as possible. It’s important to us to provide a safe place where people can gather and celebrate the holidays together.”

On Thanksgiving from 2 to 5 p.m., there will be a 'Friendsgiving' featuring a meal catered by food trucks. The menu includes smoked turkey and ham from Super Smokers BBQ, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce from Doggie Mac’s, mashed potatoes with turkey neck gravy and green bean casserole from Farmtruk, cornbread dressing and greens from The Crooked Boot, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie from The Red Dirt Revival.

Tickets are $50 and come with two beverages from The Canteen.

Attendees under 21 years of age can purchase a non-drink admission ticket for $38. According to a release from 9 Mile Garden, there will be plenty of safely distanced seating available and football will be on the outdoor big screen.

Tickets to these events can be purchased in-person at The Canteen or over the phone at 314-390-2806.