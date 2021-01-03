9 Mile Garden celebrating 1st anniversary this weekend

Food truck lovers can come to 9 Mile Garden from Friday-Sunday to join in on the 1-year anniversary celebrations

ST. LOUIS — This weekend, 9 Mile Garden is celebrating one year of being open for business.

9 Mile Garden opened on July 3, 2020 as Missouri’s first food truck garden and has featured dozens of local food trucks and vendors. More than 200,000 people have been served at the garden, according to a news release, and that was with the garden closed for nearly four months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food truck lovers can come to 9 Mile Garden from Friday-Sunday to join in on the one-year anniversary celebrations. The weekend will include Fourth of July activities, face painting, games, gift card giveaways, drink specials, music and a movie on Saturday night.

“I feel so lucky to be a part of 9 Mile Garden from concept to execution and we’re excited to celebrate all weekend long,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden. “Thanks to the vision and confidence of my business partners at Seneca Commercial Real Estate, we’ve been able to see this through to its full potential. I still remember all of the last-minute things we were trying to finish in order to open. What a crazy year it has been.”

9 Mile Garden features a rotation of St. Louis food trucks seven days a week. The garden also features the Canteen, a year-round indoor bar space serving cocktails, locally and nationally known beers, ciders and more.