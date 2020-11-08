9 Mile Garden in Affton sets reopening date this week

The food truck will reopen on Wednesday with more stringent safety procedures

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri's first food truck garden will reopen on Wednesday with more stringent safety procedures and an expanded weekly schedule.

The Affton destination, which opened July 3, offers a rotating collection of regional food trucks. It closed on July 31 in order to work on improving its safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Managing Partner Brian Hardesty released new guidelines, drafted with the guidance of the St. Louis County Health Department.

Among the changes, the food truck garden, located at 9375 Gravois Road, will eliminate standing room, limiting the space to seated guests or people standing in line at food trucks. And it will prohibit indoor seating in its bar.

Other safety protocols appear similar to most other retail or restaurant establishments: its employees will be required to wear masks and receive temperature checks. All standing guests must wear masks, including in the restrooms, which will have a limited capacity.

Social distancing signs will be hung throughout the garden. All food will be served in to-go containers. And though the facility offers outdoor seating, spray chalk will be used to mark 10-foot seating circles for up to six people spaced 10-feet apart from each other.

