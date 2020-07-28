Newly-opened food truck garden to temporarily close

All scheduled events in August also have been canceled

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Just a few weeks after 9 Mile Garden officially opened, it will shut down temporarily starting Friday.

The garden will close as a "preventative measure amidst new health and safety regulations set forth by St. Louis County," according to a news release.

All scheduled events in August also have been canceled, including Live Music Fridays and Outdoor Movie Saturdays.

“Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as our vendors and the community we serve,” said 9 Mile Garden's managing partner Brian Hardesty. “We are grateful for the support from Affton and the entire St. Louis community. It has been fun to watch everyone enjoy themselves at 9 Mile Garden. While it is sad to close, we look forward to reopening soon and providing a safe place where people can gather, eat, drink, and enjoy themselves and their neighbors.”

During the closure, staff will use the space as a collection site for donations for charity and to host drive-up food events. Organizers said they will release more details soon.

St. Louis County announced new restrictions Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses, including restaurants and retail, may only operate at 25% capacity starting Friday.

9 Mile Garden opened on July 3.