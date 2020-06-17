Aldi expands curbside grocery pickup

"We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks"

ST. LOUIS — Aldi is expanding its curbside grocery pickup service to be available in nearly 600 stores across the country, including those in the St. Louis area, by the end of July.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

By clicking here, customers can access the full selection of Aldi’s products, fill their online carts and select a pickup time and location at checkout.

The store will have designated parking spots for those who are picking up groceries and when customers arrive, an employee will load the groceries into their car.

Click here to find an Aldi store offering curbside pickup near you.