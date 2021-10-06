'We're all mad' for the latest pop-up bar now open in St. Louis

Guests will get to spend 90 minutes at the “tea party” where they’ll create two of their own concoctions “under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter”

ST. LOUIS — Go down the rabbit hole and get a little mad.

The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience opens Thursday in St. Louis. It’s a pop-up bar with a twist, with drinks, food and décor all based on the fantastical children’s novel “Alice in Wonderland.”

“Come and explore the magic in the heart of St. Louis and join the tea party to end all tea parties!” the company behind the concept bar said in a news release.

Guests will get to spend 90 minutes at the “tea party” where they’ll create two of their own concoctions “under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter.” The curious experience in wonderland gets interactive with games and, of course, some “Eat Me” cake.

“Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails,” organizers said in the release.

The experience isn’t just for the adults who are kids at heart – there are several family-friendly timeslots on the schedule so kids can dive through the looking glass.

The Alice pop-up bar is located at 5800 Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis. It’s slated to run Oct. 6-Dec. 12. Reservations can be made on The Alice website. Tickets cost $43 per person.

The Alice is just the latest pop-up bar coming to St. Louis.

Lego-inspired concept "The Brick Bar" plans to open for two days in October at 2nd Shift Brewing in south city.

And Lazy Tiger, a cocktail bar located in the Central West End, will bring back its Corpse Reviver Halloween pop-up bar concept with a special haunted circus theme this October.