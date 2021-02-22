Alton brewery debuts 'Gentle Giant IPA' in honor of Robert Wadlow's 103rd birthday

"Gentle Giant IPA" was released on Feb. 22, Wadlow's birthday, and will be available for the next few weeks

ALTON, Ill. — Alton, Illinois, is known for quite a few things. Its scenic views, its claim as one of the most "haunted" towns in America and its status as home of the tallest man in recorded history, Robert Wadlow.

Wadlow grew to be 8 feet 11 inches before dying at the age of 22 in 1940.

Now, on what would have been his 103rd birthday, one Alton business is honoring one of their most famous citizens.

The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton has released a limited edition beer based on Wadlow. "Gentle Giant IPA" was released on Feb. 22, Wadlow's birthday, and will be available for the next few weeks.

"In homage to Robert Wadlow, this double IPA is big, but easy going with generous malt balance to its 65 IBUs," the brewery wrote on Facebook.

The brewery also has commemorative posters and glassware and even a Robbie Wadlow Burger, just for sale on Feb. 22.