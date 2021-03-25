Andy's Frozen Custard opening 6th St. Louis area location this spring

The frozen custard chain has expanded to a total of 14 states across the country

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Concretes, sundaes, and cones are making their way to St. Peters.

Andy’s Frozen Custard announced it will open up a storefront there very soon.

The opening date hasn’t been set yet, but the goal is to open up by late May.

Not to mention, they are hiring!

If you’re interested in a career with Andy’s Frozen Custard, click here.

The frozen custard chain has expanded to a total of 14 states across the country.

But Missouri tops the list for most storefronts.

The St. Peters location will be the sixth store in the area.

The other locations nearby locations include Ballwin, Richmond Heights, Maryland Heights, St. Charles, and Kirkwood.

Ted Drewes, another frozen custard favorite, is getting ready for Easter with its seasonal Bunny-Crete.