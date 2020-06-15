Anheuser-Busch to host virtual beer tasting

Anheuser-Busch certified cicerones Mick O’Halloran and Rob Jeffrey will guide the experience and answer viewer questions live

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch will be hosting its first-ever virtual beer tasting June 18.

The event runs from 5-6 p.m. and will feature five brews and include a virtual tour of each beer, its unique profile and its tasting notes.

"Grab your computer, take a seat and raise a wheat during the first-ever Anheuser-Busch Brewery Experience virtual beer tasting featuring “Worldly Wheat” brews from as far as Germany," Anheuser-Busch said in a press release.

Anheuser-Busch certified cicerones Mick O’Halloran and Rob Jeffrey will guide the experience, teaching viewers how to perfectly pour a beer and expanding their vocabulary.

O'Halloran and Jeffrey will also answer viewer questions live.

The following beers are included in the tasting:

Urban Wheat: Goose Island 312

Belgian-Style Witbier: Shock Top Belgian White

Belgian Witbier: Hoegaarden

German Hefeweizen: Franziskaner

Light Wheat Ale with Fruit: Golden Road Mango Cart

Registration is $10. After signing up, participants will receive an email with a list of beers to purchase from local retailers. The email will also include a printable "Worldly Wheats" placemat that will be used to guide their tasting experience.

For more information or to register, visit the Anheuser-Busch website.