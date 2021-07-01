St. Louis Burger Week gets underway

Over 40 locations, including the most mouthwatering hot spots, are featuring $6 burgers July 18-25

ST. LOUIS — After a challenging year for the restaurant industry, St. Louis Burger Week is back and now underway. Diners are encouraged to support local establishments in the metro area and satisfy appetites with $6 burgers from July 18-25.

Burger lovers will have the opportunity to visit more than 40 participating Burger Week locations featuring $6 burgers, from gourmet blends to off-menu specialties.

The idea, according to the organizers, is to get people to embrace the food and culture of St. Louis while getting them out to eat, drink and try new places.

“Local restaurants in the St. Louis area have taken a devastating hit since the pandemic started last year,” says Brittany Forrest, organizer of St. Louis Burger Week. “St. Louis Burger Week wants to uplift restaurants by helping them generate additional revenue and create a sense of community in St. Louis around the love of burgers.”

According to Forrest & Co., you can "navigate your way through the city with our official St. Louis Burger Week passport — it will be available online and participating burger week restaurants closer to the event. Grab four or more stamps, submit your information and a picture of your passport, and be entered to win gift cards and an ultimate St. Louis Burger Week prize pack."

This will be the fourth annual St. Louis Burger Week. This year's event is sponsored by Brown & Crouppen Law Firm, Gordon Food Service, Shake Shack and Dogfish Head Beer.

For more information about St. Louis Burger Week and to view participating restaurants, visit www.burgerweekstlouis.com

Event Info:

July 18-25, $6 burgers at 40+ restaurants

Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+

Social media promotion: Follow @stlouisburgerweek via Instagram and Facebook #stlburgerweek

Instagram Giveaway contests leading up to the event