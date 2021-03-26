Arnold Steak n' Shake reopens dining room with new renovations

"As this pandemic has changed the world, we have made some changes ourselves. We are here for you and can't wait to welcome you back," Davis said

ST. LOUIS — Steak n’ Shake has officially reopened in Arnold after closing its dining room due to COVID-19 more than a year ago.

Although the food will taste just like you remember, the dining room will have a whole new look and service.

The most notable change is its unattended self-service kiosks.

You’ll be able to make orders and payments independently, offering a more seamless and convenient dine-in experience, a press release from the restaurant said.

The remodeled dining room also features updated chairs, tables, and wall art, which highlights the history and heritage of Steak n’ Shake.

The beverage station and food pickup counter have also been refreshed, including a separate pickup location for delivery and online orders.

The change comes after the CEO of Steak n’ Shake’s parent company Biglari Holdings sent a letter to investors stating food preparations took too long in the past and paying wait staff for table service was too expensive. The letter then went onto explaining all the transformational changes you’ll see at all modernized Steak n’ Shake locations.

Owner-operator Krystal Davis of the Arnold location said she is thrilled to welcome guests back to the improved Steak n’ Shake.

"After a very long year, we are excited to announce our dining room is finally open! As this pandemic has changed the world, we have made some changes ourselves. We are here for you and can't wait to welcome you back,” Davis said.

If you’re interested in owning your own Steak n’ Shake, the chain recently started a franchise partnership program.

The upfront cost is $10,000 and construction of the restaurant and equipment will be taken care of by Biglari Holdings.