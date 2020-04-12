'Baby Yoda' inspired macarons at this St. Louis spot

La Patisserie Chouquette, a French bakery in the Botanical Heights neighborhood, recently put 'The Child Macs' on its menu

ST. LOUIS — If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, then you know this season Grogu… also known as “Baby Yoda” or "The Child" has been quite the snacker.

In a recent episode, Baby Yoda took a package of macarons from another child in Navarro's school and ate them. Baby Yoda then threw them up.

You can get them while they last!

La Patisserie Chouquette is located at 1626 Tower Grove Ave. and is open for curbside orders only, all orders must be placed online.

The store is open for online ordering Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.