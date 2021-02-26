Shop known for its monstrous ice cream sandwiches is coming to St. Charles

Sweet news for St. Charles! The famous ice cream sandwich shop is opening its second location in the St. Louis area. This time, on Main Street

ST CHARLES, Mo. -- Residents in the St. Charles area have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooth. The Baked Bear is opening a location on Main Street Friday evening.

“We are thrilled to announce our GRAND OPENING this Friday, February 26,” the location announced on its Facebook page. “We can’t wait to begin serving the community.”

The ice cream sandwich shop is located at 343 N. Main Street, which is right at the corner of Adams Street. Service begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Baked Bear asked customers to practice social distancing while visiting the store and waiting in line. Employees will be wearing gloves and masks to help keep everyone safe.

This will be the second location of The Baked Bear in the St. Louis area. The first ice cream shop opened on the Delmar Loop back in September 2018. It has drawn crowds and lines since opening.

During the pandemic, the location has been holding pop-up events throughout the area. Fans also can get their ice cream sandwich fix without leaving the house through food delivery apps.

The Baked Bear is famous for its monstrous ice cream sandwiches that pair warm baked cookies and brownies with a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings, making for some drool-worthy Instagram-perfect posts. Customers can mix and match flavors to get their dream ice cream combo.

