Old favorites return to Ballpark Village ahead of Cardinals opening day

The 2022 season will include a few new features plus some old favorites returning to the space across from Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — The countdown to Cardinals opening day is on! Almost no one is more excited than the team at Ballpark Village, except for maybe the players themselves.

Let's start with what is new:

Budweiser Brew House will be dog friendly.

Cardinals Authentic store will celebrate Yadier Molina's final season with game-used, limited edition and autographed memorabilia for sale.

Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum will feature the 1982 World Series.

Old standbys are back:

Cardinals Nation pre-game all-inclusive party before home games

Together Credit Union Plaza big screen game viewing and entertainment

Bud Deck Rooftop game day tickets

Like Yadi headlining games, Ballpark Village has plans to bring in a different kind of headliner to the plaza stage. Management is tight lipped about who it might be.

"We're excited to get out and put shows on in Together Credit Union Plaza with large national headliners for ticketed events," hinted Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina. "We have some announcements coming up after baseball starts."

The museum also is gearing up for an all new display called "Celebration! 1982."

"We are going to have one item on display from every player, manager and even owner," Ballpark Village Director of Hospitality Nate Green told 5 On Your Side.