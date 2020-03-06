Guidelines for bars reopening in St. Louis County

Bars can reopen on June 8 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Bars in St. Louis County will be able to reopen soon.

Restaurants in the area began to reopen on May 18.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced that establishments that sell primarily alcohol, may reopen at 25% restricted capacity.

The guidelines ask for establishments to install a Plexiglas barrier if customers will directly be ordering from a bartender - table service is recommended.

St. Louis County wrote on its website that the goal of the protocols outlined is to reduce the risk of spreading the virus among staff and guests. The core set of principles to prevent the spread of infections by respiratory transmission (including COVID-19) include: