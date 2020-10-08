New chicken wing concept coming to The Grove

The team at BEAST Butcher & Block is opening Wing Runner, bringing flavors like “roasted shishito lime” and “habanero jerk," along with a vegetarian option

ST. LOUIS — The Grove is about to get a little more saucy.

The creative minds at BEAST Butcher & Block are serving up a new concept dedicated to chicken wings called Wing Runner. It’ll be located inside the BEAST location on Manchester but will focus on delivery and take-out services.

“The ability to use our assets for new concepts is a gift we’re fortunate to have,” said owner David Sandusky.

The menu will be small to start with nine flavors and a couple other items, but Sandusky said it’ll all be packed with flavor.

“Simple ideas with massive flavor is what we’re after,” Sandusky said. “The menu will be small & efficient, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be taking shortcuts. It will grow to include seasonal items and expanded offerings. Basically, we’re going to do whatever the hell we want, and it’s going to be a blast.”

Flavors will include “roasted shishito lime” and “habanero jerk.” Wing Runner also will feature a vegetarian option with smoke cauliflower “wings”, which will be available in all of the sauce flavors.

Win Runner opens Tuesday, Aug. 11. It’ll be open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. Orders can be made at wingrunnerstl.com or at the take-out window at BEAST Butcher & Block.

Read 5 On Your Side’s full Q&A with Sandusky for more details below.

How did you come up with the idea for Wing Runner?

We've always wanted to launch a chicken wing concept, and with the rise of delivery, especially because of COVID-19, we felt we had a great opportunity to do a better wing in a more convenient way.

Why chicken wings?

Wings are beloved part of American food culture, and I've always set out to meet people where their passions are. Entering this sector gives us another way to be creative and have fun with new flavor concepts.

What can people expect on the menu?

You can expect our own approach on classics, but also flavor profiles that are very unique to us, and seasonal choices. Our menu will include flavors like "Fish Sauce Caramel", "Char Siu", and "Roasted Shishito Lime", as well as our extremely hot "Habanero Jerk" to start.

Everything is made from scratch in-house. The menu is co-designed by David Sandusky and Chef Ryan McDonald and will include Fresh Fries & Chocolate Chip Cookies as additional options.

Vegetarian options will also be available using BEAST's smoked cauliflower with any wing flavor on the current menu.

How will this concept work? How can people order and get their wings?

Ordering will be done online, utilizing Postmates for delivery, or at BEAST Butcher & Block's takeout window. Wing Runner opens Tuesday, August 11th at 11am.

Anything else you would like people to know?