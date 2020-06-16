BEAST Craft BBQ to open its 3rd location this summer, bringing new dishes, cocktails

The latest location will serve up some southern-inspired dishes, along with a thoughtful cocktail menu and late-night snacks

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Barbecue fans in Monroe County, Illinois, will soon have a new food option to sink their teeth into. BEAST Craft BBQ Co. announced it’s expanding into Columbia.

BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ will open late summer 2020 at 1280 Columbia Center.

It’ll be the third location for the award-winning barbecue joint. But don’t expect this new spot to be a carbon copy of its other locations in Belleville and St. Louis’ The Grove neighborhood.

“Challenging others’ expectations is at the core of who we are, and cloning is boring,” said owner and pitmaster David Sandusky in a news release. “This is the natural evolution of our brand, and another escalation point for the legacy of our barbecue.”

BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ will serve up a small selection of southern-inspired dishes that celebrate local farms and heritage breeds, according to release.

There also will be a cocktail menu with a focus on whiskeys. For the thirsty customers who stick around after the dining room closes, there will be a late-night food menu available.

Sandusky said deciding to move forward with plans to open a new location will help the company grow, even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is holding on tight while the effects of the virus demolish our industry and others. We’ve made the decision to further build and establish our foundation for growth. A third location is huge, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re not done, and I can’t wait to tell you about what’s coming next,” he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BEAST is offering limited menus and options at its locations in Belleville and St. Louis. You can see the latest offerings on BEAST Craft BBQ Co.’s website.

BEAST Craft BBQ Co. is located at 20 S. Belt in West Belleville, Illinois.

BEAST Butcher & Block is located at 4156 Manchester Ave. in The Grove.

BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ will be located at 1280 Columbia Ctr. in the shopping center.