Belleville Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19

This would have been the festival's 40th year

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The annual Oktoberfest in Belleville has been canceled, event organizers announced Monday. The event was scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 19-20.

“All of the organizations who produce this event as their biggest fundraiser each year were very much looking forward to putting on a huge celebration, commemorating 40 years of our cities German Heritage," said Cari Frick, Belleville Oktoberfest committee chairperson in a press release.

"But, after much deliberation between our organizations, and our City Government, it was unanimously decided that it is in the best interest not only for these organizations, but the general public as well, to cancel this year’s event."

Frick added organizers are looking forward to the event in 2021.