Food Network says St. Louis ice cream shop is among best for vegan flavors

Clementine's Creamery was recently featured in the Food Network's list of vegan ice creams "that are so good, you won’t miss the dairy"

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis’ most popular ice cream shops is getting some recognition this week.

The Food Network recently featured Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery in its list of vegan ice creams “that are so good, you won’t miss the dairy.”

Food Network put the list together to make life a little easier for those who are looking for a delicious, dairy-free treat.

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to vegan, the shop also offers alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.

The shop’s vegan flavors include coconut chocolate fudge, lemon poppyseed, vanilla bean, pink champagne, salted caramel and chai.

“Made from only all-natural ingredients and completely free from emulsifiers, artificial colors and stabilizers, every spoonful you take is full of wholesome goodness,” writers Michelle Baricevic and Allison Underhill said in the article.

The article mentions how Clementine’s prides itself on featuring ingredients made by other members of the St. Louis community in its ice cream blends.

Clementine’s also offers the “Donate Ice Cream” option, where guests can gift pints of ice cream to local businesses and first responders.

The shop offers nationwide shipping on its regular, alcohol-infused and vegan ice cream. Pints of its regular and boozy ice cream are $10 and vegan is $15.

Click here to place an order or find a location near you.