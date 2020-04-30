You'll want this bloody mary recipe

Anderson & Son Pepper Co. created the ‘hail mary, an all-local hangover cure'

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — This bloody mary is made all with items from businesses in the Metro East.

Anderson & Son Pepper Co. shared the recipe to its Facebook page over the weekend.

Anderson & Son Pepper Co. called the bloody mary the ‘hail mary, an all-local hangover cure’

• Grindstaff Rub Co. bloody mary mix | Click here to purchase online

• Stumpy’s Spirits vodka | Click here to purchase online through retailers

• Sugarfix Bakery’s cinnamon roll | Click here to purchase and pickup curbside

• Bennie’s Pizza Pub dill pickle pizza | Click here to purchase online and pickup curbside

• Jefferson’s Restaurant lemon pepper wings | Open for curbside, call 618-293-0071 to order

• Grindstaff Rub Co. three kings rub | Click here to purchase online

• Anderson & Son Co. hot sauce and peppers | Click here to purchase online