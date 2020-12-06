Westport Social hosting watch party on Stanley Cup anniversary

The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the game replay begins at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — It’s been one year since the St. Louis Blues became Stanley Cup Champions.

Relive and rewatch the Blues’ Stanley Cup victory in Maryland Heights Friday.

Westport Social is hosting a watch party on June 12. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the game replay begins at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, open seating is first come, first served. Or, guests can reserve space with a food and beverage minimum by contacting Jessica at jutterback@westportsocial-stl.com.

Westport Social is located at 910 Westport Plaza Drive.