Westport Social hosting watch party on Stanley Cup anniversary

The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the game replay begins at 7 p.m.
The St. Louis Blues celebrate with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — It’s been one year since the St. Louis Blues became Stanley Cup Champions.

Relive and rewatch the Blues’ Stanley Cup victory in Maryland Heights Friday.

Westport Social is hosting a watch party on June 12. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the game replay begins at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, open seating is first come, first served. Or, guests can reserve space with a food and beverage minimum by contacting Jessica at jutterback@westportsocial-stl.com. 

Westport Social is located at 910 Westport Plaza Drive.

