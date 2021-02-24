Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream expanding to South County

The new location is set to open in April

ST. LOUIS — Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream continues to pop up all over the St. Louis area.

Its newest location, in South County, is set to open sometime in April.

The upcoming spot on 4348 Telegraph Road will offer 16 ice cream flavors and seating for around 12.

Hundreds of locals have already liked and shared the news on Facebook.

Amanda Schuppan said, “when this opens, we will have to take the girls!”

Alex Maldonado said, “My god you’re spreading like wild fire lol Walmart in the making.”

For those unfamiliar with Boardwalk, the shop makes classic Jersey Shore ice cream waffle sandwiches with a local St. Louis twist.

Now, this isn’t the only location owner Eric Moore has planned.

The waffle and ice cream shop plans to also open a location in Soulard on 4065 Union Road around May and a Grand Center location later this summer.

Moore has been especially focused on updating and expanding this past year.

In August of 2020, the original Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream location on 7326B Manchester Road moved to a larger 2,200-square-foot shop at 7376 Manchester Road.

"I've poured blood, sweat and tears into this stumbled-upon love of mine but it's time to move on to bigger and better spaces!" Moore said in a previous email to the Business Journal.

Beginning in March, all Boardwalk shops will also offer Savory Weekend Waffles, Mimosas, beer, wine, mixed drinks and milkshakes.