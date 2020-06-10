St. Louis area butcher shop expanding to larger space

The move allows for about three times the square footage of the shop’s current location

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions is expanding its butcher shop to a larger space.

The move to 2733 Sutton Boulevard allows for about three times the square footage of the shop’s current location.

The expansion will allow for a higher quantity of the high quality, locally sourced, pasture-raised meats that the shop has been supplying the community with since 2014. The new space has 4,200 square feet and will include 40 seat space with an open cutting room concept.

“Patrons will get an up close and personal view of their steaks and chops with diner style seating along large windows which look into the cutting room,” the shop said in a press release.

With the expansion, the shop plans to expand its quick-service lunch and weekend breakfast service. Many of its signature items including “The Dip” and weekend biscuits and gravy will continue to be offered.

New items like “Pate en Croute Salad” and tallow fries, pork rinds and house-blended burgers will make a debut. Rotating menu items that showcase Missouri’s seasonal produce will also be featured, the release said. Weekend brunch will be available as well as local beer on tap.

“We are and always will be first and for most a butcher shop, but with a full kitchen we will have the ability to utilize the whole animal in new and creative ways and I am beyond excited to get back into the kitchen! Weekday dinners have always been a challenge for many of our customers, with our new double stacked rotisserie we will be able to help provide easy grab and go meals with locally sourced, high quality meats” owner Chris Bolyard said in the release.