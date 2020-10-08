Boulevard Brewing releasing first whiskey

Starting in September, Midnight Ritual will be available in very limited quantities in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, brewery and West Des Moines, Iowa, distilling company teamed up for a new whiskey.

Boulevard partnered with Des Moines-based Foundry Distilling Co.

The collaboration turns nascent Unfiltered Wheat into 89-proof Midnight Ritual, an American malt whiskey.

As the first release in Foundry’s Brewer/Distiller Alliance, Midnight Ritual kicks off a series of innovative partnerships, turning well-known craft beers into limited-edition whiskeys.

“We’re pleased to find this new and imaginative way for our most popular beer to be enjoyed,” said Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels. “Midnight Ritual’s spicy sweetness and smoky barrel character make it perfect to sip alongside an Unfiltered Wheat. We’re having a blast with our friends at Foundry, and look forward to tasting new whiskeys made from other Boulevard beers.”

“We think this is an amazing spirit, and can’t wait for more folks to try it,” said Scott Bush, founder of Foundry Distilling Co. “We are collaborating with some of the best breweries in the country to create a collection of the most unique and interesting whiskeys in the world.”

