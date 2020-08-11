Brennan’s opening new location in Central West End next week

"After 17 years on Maryland Ave, we moved around the corner this year and we are excited to show you what we did. Stay tuned for updates."

ST. LOUIS — A Central West End staple is coming back, but in a new location.

Brennan’s closed it's Maryland Avenue location this spring. At the time of the closure, owners said they were seeking ‘to reopen in the Central West End at another location.’ On Wednesday, that hope will become a reality.

"Word is spreading around. We’re opening doors to the new Brennan’s ground floor bar at 316 N Euclid Ave next Wednesday," a post on the bar's Instagram page said Friday night.

"After 17 years on Maryland Ave, we moved around the corner this year and we are excited to show you what we did. Stay tuned for updates."

The previous Brennan's location was one of many facilities now leased by the St. Louis Chess Club as a part of the club's first expansion since 2008.

The 20,000-square foot area will encompass a larger club facility and Kingside Diner, adjacent to the existing club. The expansion will allocate the entire first floor to classroom space, an expanded area for tournaments, an improved community gathering space, and an elevator and other ADA-compliant upgrades. Revamped technology will be incorporated throughout the chess campus, officials said.