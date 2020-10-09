Brett Hull's Junction House opening soon

Whether you're looking to have dinner or drinks, this new spot in St. Charles County has you covered

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The ultimate dining and drinking spot is opening soon in St. Charles County.

And a St. Louis legend is part of the ownership team.

Brett Hull’s Junction House plans to open this fall in Wentzville. According to its website, it is a multi-level meeting place with a “sophisticated look and feel” while still offering a casual dining and drinking experience.

“A group of St Louis natives with 20+ years in the local food & beverage industry redefining the meaning of casual sports dining through handcrafted foods and signature mixed drinks to be enjoyed in an atmosphere like no other,” its website said.

There’s also a large rooftop patio and balcony that will be able to accommodate guests all year-round.

“From just simply enjoying a night out with friends, looking for a good Sunday brunch spot, all the way down to craving a late night snack, we’ve got you covered,” the website for the new spot said.

Junction House’s menu includes entrees such as pizzas, pastas, Chicken Spiedini and Boss On The Blue Train which is a filet mignon. There will also be brunch on the weekend.

F45, a gym, also plans to open next up to the spot. An exact opening date has not been announced.

Brett Hull's Junction House is located at 1311 Lodora Drive in Wentzville.

Junction House Unveiling The New Logo!