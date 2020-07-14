x
Pacific restaurant closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

"Your health is more important to us than the money we have lost and will lose"
PACIFIC, Mo. — A Pacific restaurant has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Brown Jerry's Blues, Brews and Barbecue said in a Monday Facebook post that the restaurant will be closed until the building is professionally cleaned and all employees are tested.

The restaurant, located on 147 West St. Louis St., is owned by former NFL player Jerry Holloway.

The restaurant didn't give any further information on the employee who tested positive.

"Your health is more important to us than the money we have lost and will lose," the announcement said in part. "... Trust me, there are other restaurants that will not tell you, but we will always be transparent with all of you."

Below is video from when 5 On Your Side profiled Brown Jerry's in 2018:

