Budweiser wants your dog to be on its 2022 holiday cans

The limited-edition cans feature Wilson, an Ohio-based Saint Bernard who was the winner of this year's Pupweiser contest

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser has unveiled its limited-edition holiday beer cans for 2021.

The beer cans feature plaid designs, winter landscapes, Budweiser Clydesdales and a Dalmatian puppy.

This year – for the first time – the cans also feature Wilson, an Ohio-based Saint Bernard who was the winner of Budweiser’s “Pupweiser” contest. The brewery conducted a nationwide search for the “perfect pooch” to be featured on its cans and more than 100,000 dogs were in the running.

Wilson is described as a big, fluffy guy who adores carrots, playing in the snow and naps after a nice puppuccino.

The 12-ounce holiday cans are available anywhere Budweiser is sold through the holiday season, the brewery announced in a news release.

Crack open the cheer, limited-edition Budweiser holiday cans are here!



Featuring the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a Dalmatian, and our first-ever Pupweiser contest winner, Wilson, these Buds are the perfect way to toast the holidays. pic.twitter.com/FmCbw1W9FY — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) November 15, 2021

With the launch of this year's cans, Budweiser is also kicking off the search for the next pup to be featured on the 2022 holiday cans.

From now through Dec. 15, people can enter by commenting on Budweiser’s Pupwesier Facebook post with a picture of their dog. People can also post a picture of their pup on Instagram or Twitter with #PupweiserContest.

The brewery will be donating $1 for every Pupweiser entry – up to $25,000 – to the ASPCA, which is a nonprofit dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals.

But even if your pup doesn’t win the ultimate prize, you can still get them featured on a holiday can!

Anyone can generate a Budweiser holiday can with a custom label by scanning the QR code on Wilson’s can or by going to Budweiser’s website and uploading a photo.