Byrd & Barrel, Tenderloin Room latest restaurants to make changes due to pandemic

Byrd & Barrel plans to reopen in the old home of Bobby's Place on Hampton

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis restaurants are making some changes as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Byrd & Barrel and Tenderloin Room will be closing their doors after Aug. 31, according to a Facebook post on Byrd & Barrel’s page from Bob Brazell.

The restaurant group said it has adapted and pivoted at every point of change throughout the year.

“We fought through substantial losses and changed business models to keep our doors open and our teams working. Some of these changes worked and some were lessons learned. We would like to thank you all for your continued support. We are making the very difficult decision to shut down operations at these two locations in order to minimize the losses that occur from operating at less than half of our normal revenue. We are doing this now, so that we can reopen when the time is right and things get closer to normal,” Brazell wrote.

Byrd & Barrel will close at its Jefferson location and the restaurant group said it is undergoing its remodel at the new spot at Hampton and Watson, which is the former home of Bobby’s Place. A reopening date has not been announced.

“We are working with our talented team of contractors, architects, and designers to bring you the same funky and fun atmosphere you have seen from us over the years. This space is more than 4 times the size of our current location. We can’t wait for you all to see it!!! Special thanks to Jason Deem, Cara Spencer, and all of our amazing friends and neighbors from the Cherokee area.”

The restaurant group said Tenderloin Room will be back, but a date or location has not been announced.

“Thank you all again for everything and for understanding why we have to make this very difficult decision. See you all soon. Feel free to visit our other concepts and new patio at Nomad STL and Tamm Ave Bar in Dogtown,” Brazell wrote.