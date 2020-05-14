Chao Baan and King & I offering 'Global Pantry Pack' for curbside pickup

Punch up your at-home creations with these flavor-packed ingredients

ST. LOUIS — Chao Baan and the King & I are offering a pantry pack for curbside delivery that promises to boost your at-home creations.

The $20 'Global Pantry Pack' was created by sister establishment Global Foods Market and includes gochujang, sofrito, miso paste, fish sauce and rose water.

"While our customers are spending more time cooking at home, we wanted to offer a variety of unique ingredients that can easily enhance the flavors of their dishes," said Shayn Prapaisilp, vice president of Global Foods family of brands and owner of Chao Baan restaurant, in a press release.

"Whether you’re testing a new recipe for an international dish or looking for a way to kick-up the flavors of proteins, this pantry pack includes staples for expanding culinary horizons in your own kitchen."

Global Foods Group listed several uses for the ingredients:

Jongga Vision Gochujang: Add to sauces and marinades or use as a dip for veggies, chicken tenders or burgers

Sofrito: Add to rice, stews, soup, beans, tacos, lettuce wraps, Korean chicken wings, spicy tofu crumbles and protein bowls

Miko Miso Paste: Add to pork, vegetables, miso soup, grilled chicken, ramen, pho bowls and miso dressing

Three Crabs Fish Sauce: Add to Pad Thai, green papaya salad, green curry, crispy Brussels sprouts and Tom Yum soup

Cortas Rose Water: Add to nougat, baklava, Kheer (rice pudding), yazdi cakes and cocktails

Guests can order the pack online at King & I and Chao Baan's websites. For more information on 'Global Pantry Picks' from Global Foods Market, call Chao Baan at 314-925-8250 of King & I at 314-771-1777.