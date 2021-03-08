Charlie's Drive-in closes its doors after decades, plans for new owners

The root beer stand has been in this spot on Wood River Avenue since 1950. But in the ‘70s, it became known as Charlie’s

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A drive-in spot in Wood River, Illinois, with a deep history closed its doors Tuesday, and the community came out to get some of their favorite treats one last time.

Charlie’s Drive-In root beer stand in Wood River was busier than ever Tuesday.

“I have a great customer base, and been here 30 years and a lot of them just keep coming back,” Teresa Tweedy, co-owner of Charlie’s, said.

People are getting a taste of their favorite food from way back when.

Dan Hallstead is a longtime customer.

“We grew up here. This is my school, class of ‘72," he said.

His wife, Patty, chimes in, “Class of 1980!”

“We ate here everyday,” Dan said.

We talked to Lisa Graham, another Charlie’s customer.

“I’ve lived here since I was 9 years old and I’ve grown up eating Charlie’s,” he said.

The root beer stand has been in this spot on Wood River Avenue since 1950. But in the ‘70s, it became known as Charlie’s.

“My mom and dad, they bought it in 1976 and my whole family helped them out Teresa Tweedy said. "We all were down here. Me and my brother Tim, we were the counter help."

After about 30 years of service, Teresa and her co-owner are retiring from the stand.

Her aunt, Dolores, is Charlie’s sister. He passed away some years ago. Delores is 90 years old. But, she still remembers the early days of the drive-in like it was yesterday.

“I remember when they first bought this, how busy they were and how hard they worked," Dolores said.

Employees were working hard Tuesday as more people made their way over, some waiting hours to get their hands on a meal.

So, what kept everyone coming back for more?

“They have the best french fries in town," Patty Hallstead said.

“We usually get the Charlie’s special burgers and root beer,” Jennifer Fulton said.

“Their gallon of root beer," Natasha Pitchford-Newell said, "I love it, especially when you put it with ice cream.”

Customers are buying this stuff by the gallon.

“The root beer keeps this thing going," Teresa Tweedy said. "It really does.”

Customers are holding out hope that this won’t be their last taste, and it looks like they might be in luck.

“We have a lot of people contacting us and there is somebody trying to get it right now," Teresa Tweedy said. "The paperwork is in, so we’ll wait and see.”

She said the plan is for the place to have new owners, but the same classic food.