ST. LOUIS — The chicken craze is clucking up another restaurant in St. Louis—and it’s coming from two favorite spots in town.

The team behind Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In are launching Chicken Out. It’s set to hatch this spring in the Delmar Loop, right at the corner of Delmar and Skinker.

Chicken Out is promising to bring classic-but-elevated chicken sandwiches. And if you’ve recently hopped on board the hot chicken sandwich bandwagon, Chicken Out says there will be mouthwatering options to try.

Here’s what the Chicken Out Facebook page says about the new endeavor:

“Chicken Out will deliver an authentic, chef-inspired menu in a fun and quirky people-first atmosphere. Our menu will consist of classic-but-elevated chicken sandwich recipes centered around high-quality ingredients and thoughtfully prepared for consistency. Chicken lovers who like it both mild and hot alike can expect made-to-order chicken sandwiches that will always be prepared fresh, never frozen.”

To give everyone a little taste of what’s to come, Chicken Out is holding a pop-up this weekend at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In on McCausland. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

Chicken Out will be located at 6197 Delmar Boulevard. Hours and an exact opening date haven’t been announced yet.

