Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches 'Cinnadust' seasoning

ST. LOUIS — Cinnamon Toast Crunch lovers, rejoice!

The cereal brand is launching a new seasoning blend – Cinnadust.

The seasoning will be sold exclusively at Sam’s Clubs across the country starting Sept. 1.

Cinnadust includes the cereal’s famous cinnamon-sugar blend paired with caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that creates the “unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.”

It can be used on a variety of foods and beverages including popcorn, coffee, ice cream, cookies and more.

"The seasoning you never knew you needed," Cinnamon Toast Crunch posted on Twitter while sharing the news.

This isn’t the first time the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor has been transformed into other foods.

Last year, Nestle’s Coffee-Mate released Cinnamon Toast Crunch coffee creamer. Earlier this year, General Mills partnered with Nestle to create Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream and IHOP featured Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored pancakes.