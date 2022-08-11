City Foundry celebrates 1 year

The Food Hall started with 11 kitchens and has since added several more.

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL is celebrating one year since its Food Hall opened in Midtown. The hall opened on Aug. 11, 2021, at 3730 Foundry Way.

At its opening, the hall featured 11 different kitchens serving up a variety of cuisines including Asian-Mexican fusion, waffles, popsicles and cheesecakes. Since then, six more kitchens opened up including a burger spot, a pizza place, a Creole kitchen and a toasted ravioli option.

You can find a full list of kitchens at the food hall by clicking here.

The Foundry has also expanded outside the food hall, adding seven retail tenants and several upcoming attractions, according to a release.

To celebrate the one-year milestone, several businesses are offering birthday specials.

Hello Poke & Poptimism

Located in The Food Hall at City Foundry STL and available Saturday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 21

Two kitchens within The Food Hall at City Foundry STL, Hello Poke and Poptimism, team up to create a birthday collaboration called the “Taiyaki Soft Serve Birthday Special.” This creation combines Japanese fish-shaped waffle cakes from Hello Poke with Poptimism’s soft serve ice cream and special toppings from both kitchens. It runs on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.

Patty’s Cheesecakes

Located in The Food Hall at City Foundry STL

Patty’s Cheesecakes celebrates City Foundry’s one-year anniversary by offering Birthday Cheesecake Pops on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14.

Vacancy Gallery

Located at City Foundry STL on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vacancy Gallery, the newly opened art gallery within City Foundry STL, offers a 15% off promotion across everything in the store when shoppers mention its City Foundry’s birthday.

VibeSzn